Tripura will celebrate the fifth edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 9 to 17. The event will feature Tiranga rallies and programmes across the state, with a special focus on commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

Tripura is gearing up for the fifth edition of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which will be celebrated from August 9 to 17 with a series of programmes across the state, announced Kiran Gitte, Secretary of Health and PWD on August 7.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

Campaign Highlights for 2026

This year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign. The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative.

Statewide Preparations and Participation

Flag Procurement and Availability

The National Flag will be hoisted at households and government offices during the campaign period. Officials said that adequate procurement of National Flags over the past few years has enabled the state to achieve near saturation in flag availability. To meet any additional demand, district administrations are also preparing National Flags through Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Flag rates for SHGs have been revised to encourage greater participation and production.

Main Rally in Agartala

At the state level, the main Har Ghar Tiranga Rally will commence at 4:30 PM on August 11, 2026, from Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala. The rally will be flagged off by the Chief Minister of Tripura and will pass through prominent locations of the city before culminating at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan. A Tiranga Exhibition and Tiranga Concert will also be organised at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan on August 11.

Ensuring Widespread Involvement

Similar programmes will be organised at the district level across the state.

The government has placed special emphasis on the participation of students, youth, clubs, NGOs and community organisations to ensure wider public involvement in the celebrations.

The state Government is taking all necessary measures to make the fifth edition of Har Ghar Tiranga a grand success in Tripura, building on the enthusiasm and participation witnessed during the campaign in previous years.