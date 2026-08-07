Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have reassured that E20 petrol quality is well within prescribed limits after nationwide intensive testing. Amid reports on moisture and chloride, tests confirm no widespread fuel contamination, ensuring consumer safety.

MS from Refinery: Chloride Levels Well Within 1 ppm According to the OMCs, over 100 additional randomly selected petrol samples tested across various refineries confirm that chloride content remains consistently low, with all samples reported at or below the 1 ppm. This reflects the continued effectiveness of quality checks built into India's robust refining and dispatch process. Testing Across the Supply Chain Pure Ethanol from Distilleries Ethanol supplied by distilleries--the principal blending component--has also consistently recorded chloride levels significantly below the prescribed specification, reflecting robust quality control mechanisms at the production stage.OMCs says a dedicated task force having members of OMCs & CHT has checked ethanol samples from 80 distilleries across the country in last 10 days and all samples had Chloride content less than 3 ppm. Ethanol Blended MS (E20) via OMCs' Infrastructure OMCs further say, Depots / Tank Trucks: Ethanol and E20 samples tested at depots and terminals continue to meet prescribed chloride limits, with regular monitoring at this stage ensuring that quality is maintained as fuel moves through the storage and distribution network. More than 80 samples across the nation collected from various OMC terminals showed chloride content below 3 ppm.OMCs say that under the intensified monitoring programme, more than 160 samples have been analysed for chloride content in last few days and levels are in range of 0-3 ppm contrary to the claims of several hundred ppm.The surveillance system identified only two isolated instances where elevated chloride levels were detected. These were suspended immediately, followed by detailed root-cause analysis and implementation of appropriate corrective measures before restoration of supplies. Water Ingress Testing at Retail Outlets According to OMCs, about 90,000 ROs have commenced mandatory inspection and monitoring of underground storage tanks. The underground tanks at ROs are being inspected 8-12 times every day and have not revealed any water ingress so far. Consumer Confidence Reaffirmed Oil Marketing Companies say that they reassure consumers that fuel quality remains their highest priority. Quality surveillance is undertaken continuously across the supply chain, and wherever any deviation is detected, prompt and decisive corrective action is initiated.OMCs say, consumers should continue to use E20 petrol with confidence, as the fuel supplied through the OMC network conforms to the prescribed quality specifications and is backed by robust quality assurance and monitoring systems designed to safeguard consumer interests at every stage of the supply chain. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Amid recent media reports on moisture and chloride in EBMS (E20 Petrol), Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have carried out a nationwide additional intensive testing covering the entire EBMS supply chain. The findings reaffirm that fuel quality remains consistently well within prescribed limits.OMCs say that contrary to certain assertions being made, there is no evidence of any alarm on account of fuel contamination validated by extensive and scientifically designed tests.In a release, the OMCs said that they would like to reassure all customers that they treat fuel quality as a matter of highest priority and any issue that could potentially affect the vehicle performance or consumer confidence is addressed promptly through scientific investigation and corrective action.According to the release, the Government of India has prescribed a stringent chloride specification for ethanol used in petrol blending and has instituted a high-frequency monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance across the entire supply chain. Chloride monitoring is being done at multiple point of supply chain including refineries, distilleries, depots/terminals and retail outlets nationwide, confirming that quality is being consistently maintained throughout the supply chain.Oil Marketing Companies say they have further strengthened surveillance by conducting water-ingress and density tests 8-12 times daily at every retail outlet. Mobile fuel quality testing laboratories have also been deployed across locations, while test results are being independently validated through fuel laboratories to ensure the highest standards of quality assurance. These multipronged stepped up testing protocols across the supply chain has validated our highest fuel quality standards.According to the OMCs, over 100 additional randomly selected petrol samples tested across various refineries confirm that chloride content remains consistently low, with all samples reported at or below the 1 ppm. This reflects the continued effectiveness of quality checks built into India's robust refining and dispatch process.Ethanol supplied by distilleries--the principal blending component--has also consistently recorded chloride levels significantly below the prescribed specification, reflecting robust quality control mechanisms at the production stage.OMCs says a dedicated task force having members of OMCs & CHT has checked ethanol samples from 80 distilleries across the country in last 10 days and all samples had Chloride content less than 3 ppm.OMCs further say, Depots / Tank Trucks: Ethanol and E20 samples tested at depots and terminals continue to meet prescribed chloride limits, with regular monitoring at this stage ensuring that quality is maintained as fuel moves through the storage and distribution network. More than 80 samples across the nation collected from various OMC terminals showed chloride content below 3 ppm.OMCs say that under the intensified monitoring programme, more than 160 samples have been analysed for chloride content in last few days and levels are in range of 0-3 ppm contrary to the claims of several hundred ppm.The surveillance system identified only two isolated instances where elevated chloride levels were detected. These were suspended immediately, followed by detailed root-cause analysis and implementation of appropriate corrective measures before restoration of supplies.According to OMCs, about 90,000 ROs have commenced mandatory inspection and monitoring of underground storage tanks. The underground tanks at ROs are being inspected 8-12 times every day and have not revealed any water ingress so far.Oil Marketing Companies say that they reassure consumers that fuel quality remains their highest priority. Quality surveillance is undertaken continuously across the supply chain, and wherever any deviation is detected, prompt and decisive corrective action is initiated.OMCs say, consumers should continue to use E20 petrol with confidence, as the fuel supplied through the OMC network conforms to the prescribed quality specifications and is backed by robust quality assurance and monitoring systems designed to safeguard consumer interests at every stage of the supply chain. (ANI)