On July 15, petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged as state-owned oil companies did not revise daily rates. Fuel prices vary significantly between states due to local taxes and transportation costs.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on Wednesday, July 15, with state-owned oil marketing companies continuing to maintain existing retail fuel rates in major cities. Daily fuel prices are revised every morning based on international crude oil trends, exchange rates and other market factors, though no revision has been announced for today.

Despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices, Indian consumers continue to pay the same rates as previous sessions. Fuel prices differ from one state to another because of variations in Value Added Tax (VAT), transportation costs and local levies imposed by state governments.

According to the latest rates, petrol continues to retail above Rs 100 per litre in most metro cities except Delhi. Hyderabad remains among the costliest metro cities for fuel, while Delhi continues to have the lowest prices among the six major metros.

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Petrol and Diesel Prices on July 15

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.12 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.43 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 108.01 Rs 99.66 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.79 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82

The prices listed above are applicable on July 15 and may vary in other cities due to local taxes and transportation costs. Consumers can also verify the latest rates through their respective oil marketing company's SMS service or official mobile applications.

Retail fuel prices in India are influenced by several factors beyond global crude oil prices. These include freight charges, refinery costs, dealer commissions, central and state taxes, and fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar. Although the Centre recently revised export duties on petroleum products, the move does not affect domestic retail petrol and diesel prices.

Motorists are advised to check city-specific fuel prices before refuelling, as rates vary depending on state taxes. Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum update retail fuel prices every day at 6 am.

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