On July 13, petrol and diesel prices experienced marginal revisions in select Indian cities, while remaining largely stable in major metropolitan areas. These minor fluctuations are attributed to local factors like state-level taxes and transportation costs, not a nationwide price change.

Petrol and diesel prices witnessed marginal revisions in select Indian cities on Sunday, July 13, even as fuel rates remained unchanged across most major metropolitan centres. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to revise fuel prices daily based on international crude oil trends, exchange rate movements and local taxes, resulting in slight variations from one city to another.

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Motorists in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad continue to pay rates largely unchanged from recent levels, although a few cities recorded minor increases in retail prices. These fluctuations are primarily driven by differences in state-level VAT and transportation costs rather than any nationwide price revision.

Petrol & Diesel Prices Today (July 13)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre)

Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20

Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83

Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.57

Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82

Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56

Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Note: Prices are effective from 6:00 AM and may vary slightly depending on local taxes and dealer commissions.

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The latest price update comes amid renewed volatility in global crude oil markets following heightened geopolitical tensions, which have pushed oil prices higher in recent days. Despite the global uncertainty, Indian fuel retailers have largely maintained stable retail prices, shielding consumers from significant fluctuations at the pump.

Fuel prices in India are reviewed every morning by Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum under the daily dynamic pricing mechanism. While international crude prices remain an important factor, retail fuel rates also depend on freight charges, dealer commissions and state-specific taxes, leading to different prices across cities.

Consumers planning long-distance travel or daily commutes are advised to check the latest fuel rates in their respective cities before refuelling, as even minor revisions can impact overall fuel expenses over time. With crude oil markets continuing to remain volatile, experts believe retail fuel prices could remain sensitive to further geopolitical developments and currency movements.

Although some cities recorded a marginal rise on July 13, there has been no broad-based nationwide increase in petrol or diesel prices. OMCs are expected to continue monitoring international market conditions before making any major revisions to retail fuel prices in the coming days. Consumers should therefore keep track of daily updates, especially as global energy markets remain uncertain.

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