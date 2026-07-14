Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on July 14, providing temporary relief to consumers despite a rebound in international crude oil prices. State-run oil companies did not revise rates under the daily pricing system.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on Tuesday, July 14, providing relief to consumers even as international crude oil prices rebounded in global markets. State-run oil marketing companies—Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL)—continued with existing retail fuel prices under the daily dynamic pricing mechanism.

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Although Brent crude has recovered from recent lows, domestic fuel prices have not been revised. Experts note that retail petrol and diesel prices in India are influenced not only by international crude oil prices but also by refining costs, freight charges, dealer commissions, central and state taxes, and fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar. The Centre's recent revision in export duties on petroleum products also does not affect retail fuel prices.

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Motorists in the national capital continue to pay Rs 102.12 per litre for petrol and Rs 95.20 per litre for diesel. Mumbai remains the costliest among the major metros due to higher local taxes, while prices in other cities also remain stable.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on July 14

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 108.01 Rs 99.71 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 96.72 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.91

The daily fuel pricing system enables oil marketing companies to revise petrol and diesel prices every morning based on global market conditions. However, rates often remain unchanged for extended periods unless there is a significant shift in crude oil prices or government taxes.

With crude oil showing renewed strength amid geopolitical developments, consumers and industry stakeholders will closely watch whether oil companies revise retail prices in the coming days. For now, fuel prices remain steady across India's major cities, offering temporary relief to commuters and transport operators despite volatility in the international energy market.

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