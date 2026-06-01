The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education will meet to discuss NEET-UG 2026, pen-and-paper vs CBT tests, and NTA's role. It will also review CBSE's On-Screen-Marking and the 3-language formula amid ongoing exam controversies.

Parliamentary Panel to Discuss NEET-UG, Exam Modes

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth & Sports will meet on Monday to discuss the use of pen-and-paper testing versus CBT, and views pertaining to NEET-UG 2026 and the National Testing Agency. The committee will hold the meeting in the Committee Room of the Parliament House Avenue Extension at 11 AM.

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CBSE Exam Marking, 3-Language Formula on Agenda

Additionally, the committee will meet on Tuesday at 11 AM to review the use of On-Screen-Marking (OSM) in Grade 12 CBSE exams and issues faced by students. The committee will also deliberate on the application of the 3 language formula in Class 9 and 10. This comes amid ongoing controversy around both examination processes.

Probe Into NEET-UG Paper Leak

Earlier, members of a parliamentary panel on Friday are learnt to have emphasised the need to ensure the sanctity of the NEET-UG exam conducted by the National Testing Agency and plugging loopholes as they were apprised of the probe being conducted by the CBI in the paper leak case, sources said.

CBI Arrests 13 in Paper Leak Case

The CBI is also probing this year's leak of the NEET-UG exam, which was cancelled and has been rescheduled for June 21. As part of its probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, CBI has arrested 13 people. Those arrested include a doctor from Latur and a faculty member from a Pune-based coaching institute.

NTA to Announce Fresh CUET-UG Dates

Meanwhile ,the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced that it will issue fresh examination dates for candidates affected by technical glitches during Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2026). (ANI)