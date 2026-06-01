NDRF teams found no signs of survivors under the debris of a five-storey building that collapsed in Delhi's Mehrauli. The incident has claimed six lives and injured seven others. Rescue and debris removal operations are currently underway.

The rescue teams on Sunday found "no signs of survivors or live victims" under the debris of the Mehrauli five-storey building, which collapsed a day before, despite utilising advanced mechanical equipment and sniffer dogs, officials said. Six people have lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries in the incident.

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Grim Outcome of Search Operation

Speaking with the media, Suneel Kumar Singh, Commandant, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said that the work to remove debris is underway. He said that no trace of a living person was found in the debris, neither through sniffer dogs nor through other equipment.

"The work of removing debris is underway. The NDRF team is on the ground and is on standby. If needed, they will continue their work. Sniffer dogs are used to locate survivors trapped inside. They track scents and provide indicators that dog handlers can interpret. However, in our search using dogs, no survivor was indicated. Therefore, using all our equipment, whether mechanical or canine resources, we haven't found any trace of a live victim," he said.

Initial Response and Rescue Efforts

The building that collapsed was located in Gali No 5, Western Marg, Said-ul-Azaib, near Saket Metro Station.

According to the officials, information regarding the building collapse was first received at around 7:35 pm by beat staff from Police Station Mehrauli during routine patrol in Saidulajab village. The personnel immediately rushed to the spot and called for backup, following which the first PCR call was logged at 7:38 pm.

Police said local teams responded immediately and initially rescued six people trapped under the debris, while all emergency response agencies were alerted simultaneously.

A green corridor was established to ensure unhindered movement of ambulances from the site, and dedicated police teams were deployed at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Safdarjung Hospital and Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital to facilitate urgent medical treatment.

In coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Delhi Fire Services, nine more persons were later rescued from the debris and shifted to hospitals.

Casualties and Legal Action

"Six persons have sadly lost their lives, and seven are under treatment, with two being discharged after first aid," the officials said.

Police further said post-mortem procedures have been completed and the bodies have been handed over to the respective families, while staff have been deployed to assist the bereaved families. Rescue operations are still continuing, with Delhi Police assisting ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, a case under strict sections of Culpable Homicide has also been registered at Police Station Mehrauli in connection with the incident vide FIR No. 348/26 under sections 105/290/125(a) of BNS and teams are conducting multiple raids for the alleged accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)