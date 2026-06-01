Newly appointed UP DGP Rajeev Krishna has listed women's safety and zero tolerance for crime as top priorities. He asserted that the police will respond to criminals in the language they understand, using necessary force and retaliatory action when needed.

UP DGP Lists Priorities: Zero Tolerance for Crime, Women's Safety

Newly appointed full-time Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, Rajeev Krishna, on Sunday listed out the safety of women, business owners, citizens and strict action against criminals among the priorities of the government. Speaking with ANI, the DGP Krishna said that the police respond to the criminals in the language they understand. "Under the Chief Minister's guidance, the Uttar Pradesh Police is continuously working to address his and the government's priorities, including zero tolerance for crime and criminals, the safety of women, the safety of business owners, the safety of citizens, and strict action against cybercriminals. Continuous action is being taken to ensure law and order remain intact".

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'Police Respond in Language Criminals Understand'

"The police make efforts to arrest all the accused and also take necessary action, using necessary force. Some criminals are either very dreaded. When the police come to arrest them, they try to escape, open fire on them, or launch deadly attacks, and the police also take retaliatory action. Some of these criminals are injured, some of our police personnel are also injured, some criminals are also killed, and sometimes even police personnel are killed. So, the bottom line is that the Uttar Pradesh police respond in the same language as the criminals, and the police are emboldened to do so," he said.

Peaceful Elections a Hallmark of UP Police

Furthermore, he noted that the UP police have been known for conducting polls in a very "peaceful manner" "The Uttar Pradesh Police has always been known for conducting all elections in a very peaceful and fair manner. All elections here are conducted peacefully and fairly, and this trend will continue in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission. There is no problem in this," he said.

Last year in May, Rajeev Krishna was appointed as the acting DGP of the state. He had succeeded former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar, who retired on May 31, 2025. (ANI)