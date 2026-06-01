Following attacks on MPs Abhishek and Kalyan Banerjee, TMC's Madan Mitra warned the BJP-led West Bengal govt to provide 'good governance', saying the 'public is watching everything'. Five arrests have been made in connection with the attacks.

TMC leader Madan Mitra on Sunday said that the BJP-led West Bengal government has to render "good governance", and the public is "watching everything" days after alleged attacks on TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee.

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Speaking with ANI, the TMC leader said, "He is still in trauma. He needs medicine and treatment. We went to meet him. It happened with Kalyan Banerjee today and Saugata Roy three days ago. They are all senior MPs. The public is watching everything. The BJP has to render good governance since they are in power," he said. "I've already shown you the photos of the attackers, didn't you see? Take a good look at who they are and who they're with. If they are from Trinamool, then you prove it," he said, while showing the image of an alleged attackers on his mobile phone.

Arrests Made Amid Post-Poll Violence

Meanwhile, the five individuals were arrested in connection with the attack and were produced before the Baruipur court on Sunday. The accused individuals have been identified as Akash Gayen, Kajal Das, Debashish Dutta, Nirmalya Sengupta and Tapan Maiti.

These attacks have been part of several incidents of post-poll violence, after the BJP won and formed its first-ever government in West Bengal, while the TMC was restricted to 80 seats. Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday met with party MP and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, as the political fiasco continues in the state over an alleged attack against him and party MP Kalyan Banerjee.

TMC Alleges Attempted Murder on MPs

Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones, and eggs while visiting families affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas. He sustained injuries to his eye and claimed the assault was "BJP-sponsored" with an apparent attempt on his life. Banerjee also alleged that the police failed to provide adequate protection.

According to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, Abhishek Banerjee is undergoing treatment, and the "tests are pending, and they will have to be done."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee also met with Kalyan Banerjee, after he alleged that he was attacked by BJP workers near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district, while on his way to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence. Kalyan Banerjee termed it an "attempt to murder."

Attack Branded 'State-Sponsored Terrorism'

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the attack on him in Sonarpur was "political violence and state-sponsored terrorism" by the BJP. He also thanked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his concern and support, following the incident. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)