On June 19, petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged, providing temporary consumer relief after previous hikes. This stability occurred despite fluctuations and recent easing in global crude oil markets. Oil Marketing Companies have maintained current rates, not yet passing on the benefit of lower international prices.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on June 19, offering temporary relief to consumers despite continued fluctuations in global crude oil markets. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have maintained fuel rates after a series of hikes implemented last month, even as international oil prices have shown signs of easing.

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According to the latest fuel price data, petrol in Delhi is retailing at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel Rs 97.83 per litre.

Petrol & Diesel Prices in Major Indian Cities (June 19, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /Litre) Diesel (Rs /Litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 108.01 Rs 99.66 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80

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The stability in retail fuel prices comes after four rounds of hikes during the recent period of geopolitical tensions that affected global energy markets. While crude oil prices surged earlier due to supply concerns, they have since retreated as international developments eased fears of disruptions. However, these declines have not yet translated into lower fuel prices for Indian consumers.

Industry experts note that fuel pricing in India depends on multiple factors, including global crude oil prices, freight and transportation costs, exchange rate fluctuations, refinery margins and state-level taxes. As a result, retail fuel rates vary significantly from one city to another.

Recent data also indicates that under-recoveries faced by OMCs have reduced considerably compared to earlier months, improving the financial position of fuel retailers. Despite this, companies have chosen to keep prices steady, likely to monitor global market trends before making further adjustments.

For consumers, the unchanged rates provide short-term stability at the pump. However, future price movements will continue to depend on international crude oil trends, geopolitical developments, shipping costs and government tax policies. Motorists are advised to check daily fuel price revisions, as petrol and diesel rates are updated every morning based on market conditions.

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