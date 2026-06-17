Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across India on June 17, 2026, despite global crude oil slipping below $80 per barrel. Oil marketing companies held fuel rates steady, while domestic prices continued to depend on crude costs, refining expenses, transport charges, dealer margins, and state taxes.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on June 17, 2026, even as international crude oil prices slipped below the $80-per-barrel mark, offering hope of future relief for consumers. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to hold retail fuel rates steady across major cities despite fluctuations in global energy markets and easing crude benchmarks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Industry observers note that domestic fuel prices are influenced by a combination of factors, including international crude oil rates, refining costs, transportation expenses, dealer commissions, and state-level taxes. While lower crude prices generally create room for reductions at the pump, OMCs have not announced any revision in retail rates as of June 17.

Fuel prices continue to vary across states due to differences in Value Added Tax (VAT), local levies, and logistics costs. Consumers can check the latest rates through official oil company portals and SMS services offered by fuel retailers. Prices are revised daily at 6 am, although changes occur only when warranted by market conditions.

Also Read: Petrol-Diesel Prices Unchanged on June 16 Despite Crude Oil Slump After Hormuz Strait Reopens; Check City Rates

Petrol and Diesel Prices on June 17, 2026

City Petrol (Rs /Litre) Diesel (Rs /Litre)

Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20

Mumbai Rs 112.21 Rs 97.83

Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82

Chennai Rs 108.01 Rs 99.55

Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80

Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82

Recent weeks have seen volatility in global oil markets amid geopolitical developments and supply concerns. However, Indian fuel prices have largely remained stable after earlier revisions, providing temporary relief to motorists and businesses dependent on transportation. Analysts will closely monitor crude oil movements and government policy decisions to gauge whether any reduction in retail fuel prices is likely in the coming days.

Also Read: Govt hikes export duties on diesel by Rs 14, ATF by Rs 12.5 per litre