LPG eKYC Update: Deadline Over? Don't Worry, Here's What Happens to Your Gas Connection
The deadline for LPG cylinder e-KYC is over, but don't stress. Your connection won't be permanently cancelled. However, you might not get cylinders at subsidised domestic rates until you finish the verification process.
15
Image Credit : ANI
LPG eKYC Update
There's been a lot of buzz about LPG cylinder e-KYC. The deadline has already passed, making many people wonder if their gas supply will be cut off for not completing the process.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : ANI
LPG eKYC Update
Both gas companies and the Petroleum Ministry have issued warnings. A government message sent to customers states that if you fail to complete your e-KYC, you might not be able to buy LPG cylinders at the subsidised domestic price.
35
Image Credit : Asianet News
LPG eKYC Update
If you have already completed your e-KYC, you don't need to do it again. The Petroleum Ministry has clarified that this verification is mandatory only for those who haven't done it yet.
45
Image Credit : Getty
LPG eKYC Update
Let's get the cylinder booking and subsidy rules straight. Missing the deadline does not mean your LPG connection will be permanently cancelled. Your connection is safe.
55
Image Credit : Getty
LPG eKYC Update
So, if you haven't done your e-KYC, get it done quickly. Until the verification process is complete, you will be ineligible for domestic-priced LPG cylinders. Don't wait any longer!
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos