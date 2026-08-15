On August 15, 2026, petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities were unchanged. This occurred even as global crude oil prices rose by over $1 a barrel, influenced by uncertainty in US-Iran talks and energy market concerns.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Saturday, August 15, 2026, offering no fresh relief or burden to consumers at fuel stations. The latest rates come even as global crude oil prices moved higher amid uncertainty surrounding US-Iran talks and concerns over the wider energy market. Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel as faltering negotiations kept traders cautious about possible supply disruptions.

In India, however, retail petrol and diesel prices continued to remain steady. Fuel rates vary from city to city because of differences in state taxes, VAT, freight charges and other local factors.

Petrol and diesel prices in major cities

City Petrol Price (Rs /litre) Diesel Price (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.43 Rs 103.58

Among these major cities, Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price at Rs 115.43 per litre, while Kolkata, among other key cities, remained expensive. Delhi continued to have the lowest petrol price among the five cities listed above.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 14: Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and More

Premium petrol prices in Delhi

Apart from regular petrol and diesel, premium fuel prices were also in focus. In New Delhi, ethanol-free XP100 premium petrol was priced at Rs 167.35 per litre. XP95 petrol was available at Rs 109.24 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by oil marketing companies, with changes taking effect at 6 am. Consumers can check the latest indicative rates for their city through the official fuel price services offered by oil companies.

The steady domestic fuel prices come against a backdrop of volatility in international crude markets. Developments involving the US and Iran, along with concerns over energy supplies, have continued to influence global oil prices. Any sustained movement in crude prices, however, does not automatically result in an immediate change in retail fuel prices in India.

Motorists are advised to check the latest city-specific rates before filling up, as prices can differ across states and locations due to varying local taxes and charges.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 13: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities