Petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities remained unchanged on August 13, maintaining stability since May. This was despite a drop in international crude oil prices, which fell amid the US-Iran conflict and stalled negotiations. Global energy markets face ongoing uncertainty with supply concerns and lowered demand forecasts.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Thursday, August 13, despite a decline in international crude oil prices amid the continuing US-Iran conflict and stalled peace negotiations.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) update retail fuel prices every day at 6 am under the dynamic pricing mechanism. However, the latest rates continued to remain stable, with consumers seeing no fresh change in petrol and diesel prices across major markets. The current retail prices are in line with the last major revision made by OMCs on May 25, according to the Mint report.

In the national capital, petrol was selling at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel cost Rs 95.20 per litre. Mumbai continued to have petrol priced above Rs 111 per litre, while fuel rates in Hyderabad remained among the highest in the cities listed.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, August 13

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.78 Rs 99.56 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

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International crude oil prices, meanwhile, eased after a six-session rally as investors monitored developments in the US-Iran conflict and awaited signs of progress in talks and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures fell 1.5%, or $1.29, to $87.69 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $1.30, or 1.6%, to $81.97 per barrel.

Haitong Futures analysts said, “The safety situation for navigation in these waters has further deteriorated, forcing vessels to turn off their signals, which reduces transparency in shipping and makes it more difficult for the market to track and assess actual supply levels.”

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries also lowered its 2026 global oil demand growth forecast to 580,000 barrels per day. Meanwhile, concerns over supply remained high, with the International Energy Agency projecting a global oil market shortfall of 1.8 million barrels per day this quarter.

Amid the global energy uncertainty, Krishna Mohan Puvvada, Regional President of Novonesis' Middle East, India and Africa division, stressed the importance of strengthening India's energy security. He said, “It is the need for us to have India powered from within. This is where the government's policies in terms of biofuels become very relevant, as to how we can make sure that we are self-sufficient and bring in that security to some extent.”

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