Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted residents on India's 80th Independence Day, calling for a collective resolve to build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India, a sentiment echoed by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

CM Dhami Calls for Self-Reliant India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday extended his heartfelt greetings to the residents of the state on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, calling for a collective resolve to build a "strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India."

In a message shared on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the 80th Independence Day. This day is an opportunity to remember the sacrifice, penance, and indomitable courage of those valiant sons who offered their all for the nation's freedom. Lakhs of salutations to the immortal martyrs and freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's independence."

He further said, "Today, under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is moving forward with confidence towards new heights. Let us, on this Independence Day, resolve to contribute to the building of a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India, keeping the nation's interest above all."

PM Modi on Building a 'Viksit Bharat'

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the nation and paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifice in the fight against colonial rule. In a post on X, PM Modi said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire the country as it works towards building a Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi wished for India's growth journey to progress at a greater pace. "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come", the Prime Minister posted on X.

Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tribute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle. "Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all fellow citizens of the country. On the occasion of Independence Day, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave warriors who dedicated their all for the freedom of Mother India. Let us, on this Independence Day, resolve to accelerate the construction of a developed, prosperous, and self-reliant India," Shah wrote on X.

India gained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. (ANI)