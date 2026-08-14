On August 14, petrol, diesel prices across major Indian cities remained largely unchanged. State-run oil marketing companies have maintained stable retail rates for nearly 3 months, absorbing market shocks. This stability contrasts with volatile international crude oil markets, where Brent crude traded near $87 per barrel.

Petrol and diesel prices remained largely unchanged across major Indian cities on Friday, August 14, offering relief to consumers despite continued uncertainty in the global crude oil market. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) maintained retail fuel rates, with little to no change reported in major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai.

The latest prices come as international crude oil markets remain volatile amid geopolitical tensions and concerns over global energy supplies. Brent crude was trading near $87 per barrel after falling 2.2% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at around $81 per barrel. Traders are closely watching developments surrounding efforts to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, even as attacks on tankers and energy infrastructure continue to keep oil markets on edge.

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Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices per litre in major Indian cities on August 14:

Petrol and Diesel Prices on August 14, 2026

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.43 Rs 103.58

In India, retail fuel prices continue to reflect the last major revision implemented by oil marketing companies nearly three months ago, on May 25. The country's major fuel retailers continue to absorb some of the impact of international crude oil fluctuations, helping keep petrol and diesel prices stable for consumers.

Fuel prices are revised daily at 6 AM. The final retail rates depend on several factors, including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, freight costs and central and state taxes. This is also why petrol and diesel prices vary from one city to another.

The three major companies responsible for fuel pricing and distribution in India are Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Meanwhile, oil prices remain elevated overall, with futures still heading for a weekly gain and crude having risen sharply so far in 2026 amid the prolonged Iran conflict and tightening global supplies. The International Energy Agency has also projected a deeper supply shortfall during the current quarter, adding to concerns over future energy prices.

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