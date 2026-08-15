4 4 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Heavy Rains in These States...

The IMD says this depression's effect will be felt strongly in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and states in the Gangetic basin. West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Kerala could see heavy to very heavy rains. The rain will also pick up pace in Northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. Eastern UP, Gujarat, Goa, and Rajasthan will face a similar situation. Even Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh will experience intense rainfall. Basically, the entire country is on alert for heavy showers.