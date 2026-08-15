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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning For Multiple States
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has some news for your Independence Day plans. A depression is set to bring heavy rains across the country, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
Depression Effect: Heavy to Very Heavy Rains Expected
Heads up! The weather department is warning of heavy rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today, August 15th. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has now become a full-blown depression. It has already crossed the coast and is causing heavy showers all over the country. So, expect a wet Independence Day in the Telugu states.
Heavy Rains in Telangana Today
Heavy Rains in Andhra Pradesh
Heavy Rains in These States...
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