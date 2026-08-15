Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoisted the Tricolour on the 80th Independence Day, calling upon citizens to serve the nation by performing their duties with utmost dedication and honesty, stating it means 'living for the country'.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday hoisted the Tricolour at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and called upon citizens to serve the nation by performing their duties with utmost dedication and honesty.

Chouhan extended his Independence Day greetings to the people of the country and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. "Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all my fellow countrymen. The Prime Minister is set to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort," Chouhan said.

Recalling the Prime Minister's Independence Day message from last year, Chouhan said Modi had emphasised that the government should be visible in people's lives rather than merely existing in official files. "Last year, he stated that the government should be visible in people's lives rather than just in files, and we have endeavoured to act upon that vision," the Union Minister said.

A Call to 'Live for the Country'

Chouhan said Independence Day was also an occasion to reflect on the responsibilities of citizens towards the country. He appealed to people to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation in their respective fields and said that contributing to the country's progress does not necessarily require extraordinary acts. "Today, I wish to make a simple appeal: there is a need to live for the country," Chouhan said.

He explained that living for the country means carrying out one's responsibilities sincerely, irrespective of one's profession or position. "Living for the country means performing our duties with utmost dedication and honesty wherever we may be," he said.

The Union Minister also urged citizens to consider their professional and social responsibilities as a form of service to the nation. "Let us view our work as a service to the nation and continue to serve the country and its people steadfastly," Chouhan added.

Nationwide Independence Day Celebrations

The Tricolour-hoisting ceremony at Chouhan's residence was part of the Independence Day celebrations across the national capital, ahead of the main national ceremony at the Red Fort.

The country is celebrating its 80th Independence Day, with programmes being held across states and Union Territories. Independence Day marks India's independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, and is observed annually with the Prime Minister hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort and addressing the nation.

The celebrations are being held with a focus on the country's achievements, national development and the responsibilities of citizens towards building a stronger India. Chouhan's appeal centred on the idea that national service can be reflected through everyday responsibilities, urging citizens to perform their duties with integrity and commitment. (ANI)