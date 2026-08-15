Addressing the nation on Independence Day, PM Modi expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047. He urged citizens to dream big and work towards 'Viksit Bharat', highlighting the country's economic progress.

PM Modi's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed strong confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047. In his Independence day address the Prime Minister asked the citizens to work towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat.

"The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big--and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on 80th Independence Day.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to dream big and work towards making those dreams a reality. "A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast; when our resolve is firm, the capacity to carve a path forward--even amidst difficulties and disasters--naturally emerges," he said.

"Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, because big dreams expand our thinking, broadening the horizons of our thoughts,"he added.

'Historic Moment' at Red Fort

Celebrating the recitation of the full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' at Red Fort for the first time since Independence, PM Modi said this was "historic moment" for the country. "For everyone present at this ceremony today, this is also a historic moment. For the first time since independence, 'Vande Mataram' is resounding at the Red Fort on August 15th. The chant of 'Vande Mataram' resonates in every heart. Today, the Tricolour flies in every home and dwells in every mind; the nation is moving forward with enthusiasm and zeal, embracing new resolutions," the PM said.

From 'Fragile Five' to Fast-Growing Economy

PM Modi said that India has become a "fast-growing economy" compared to the times when it was listed under "fragile five". "We were in the Fragile Five. Now we are a major and fast-growing economy. We could not push ourselves earlier. We were stuck," the PM said.

Speaking on India's defence production over the years, the PM said that it has increased four times in the last 12 years. "In the last 12 years, defence production has increased by four times; production by Khadi and Gramudyog has increased five times; electronic manufacturing has grown by seven times. Mobile phone production has increased by 33%, and digital transactions have grown by 100%," PM Modi said.

PM Expresses Concern for Flood-Affected

The Prime Minister also expressed concern for scores of families affected by the floods in parts of the country. "In the last few days, some parts of the country have witnessed floods, which have affected many people. I assure the affected families that the whole country stands by them," he said.

80th Independence Day Ceremony

The PM hoists the National Flag at Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day. The hoisting of the National Flag was synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, is commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, and the Gun Position Officer is Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar. (ANI)