External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with US counterpart Marco Rubio on Wednesday and discussed the recent terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Jaishankar stated that the perpetrators, backers, and planners of the attack must be brought to justice.

"Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice," Jaishankar posted on X.

<br>During the talks, Rubio reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. Expressing his sorrow for the lives lost in the "horrific terrorist attack" in Pahalgam, Rubio also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to "de-escalate tensions" and maintain peace and security in South Asia, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.</p><p>The talks between the two leaders come as there has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir after the April 22 brutal attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists killed 26 people and injured many others. The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC.</p><p>Following the attack, India has taken several measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions. </p><p>Earlier, on April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.</p><p>The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack in Pahalgam. Government sources said PM Modi affirmed that it is India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.</p><p>The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces. They said that PM Modi stated that the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.</p><p>The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, was attended by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.</p>