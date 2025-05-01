India has banned the official YouTube channel of Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) for spreading anti-India propaganda.

The YouTube channel ban is part of a broader set of measures India has recently undertaken against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, that claimed lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Earlier, on Monday, the Indian government announced a ban on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for reportedly disseminating provocative, communally sensitive content as well as spreading false and misleading narratives against India.

Acting on the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued the blocking orders.

Notable channels impacted by the ban include prominent Pakistani media outlets such as Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, Geo News, and individual creators like former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. Indian viewers attempting to access these channels now receive a notice stating that the content has been restricted due to a government order related to national security or public order.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, after detailed scrutiny, identified these platforms as threats to India's internal security and social order.

Apart from this, several Pakistani celebrities’ Instagram accounts including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan’s account has been restricted for users in India.

Escalating diplomatic measures against Pakistan

Expulsion of Pakistani military attaches: Indian authorities expelled Pakistani military officials stationed in India, citing security concerns.

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty: India halted the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, a historic agreement mediated by the World Bank concerning the sharing of river waters.

Closure of the Attari land transit post: The border transit post at Attari, Punjab, a key link for cross-border trade and travel, has been shut down.

Visa suspension for Pakistani nationals: All visa categories for Pakistani citizens have been suspended with immediate effect. Individuals currently in India have been instructed to leave the country by April 27, 2025.

Medical visas will remain valid until April 29, after which they too will be revoked.

Advisory for Indian nationals in Pakistan: The Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indian citizens residing or traveling in Pakistan to return at the earliest possible opportunity.