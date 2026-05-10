Following a brief 2025 conflict initiated by Indian strikes, Pakistan sought a ceasefire after its retaliation failed and India struck key air bases. Despite framing the ceasefire as a diplomatic success, Pakistan immediately began a massive military overhaul.

When Pakistan's generals agreed to a ceasefire on 10 May 2025, they called it statesmanship. What followed in procurement orders, constitutional amendments, and emergency capability programmes told a rather different story.

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It had begun three days earlier, when precision strikes destroyed nine terrorist-linked targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India had launched Operation Sindoor. The strikes were as significant for their restraint as their precision--military installations were deliberately spared, and India said so publicly. It was an off-ramp. Pakistan did not take it.

Between 08 and 10 May, Pakistani commanders ordered drone strikes, rocket salvos, and artillery barrages. The calculation was badly misjudged. The drone fleet proved largely ineffective against Indian air defences, the artillery accomplished little, and the response it invited was something Pakistan's planners had not prepared for.

India struck eleven Pakistani air bases in a single coordinated operation, including Nur Khan--sitting in the shadow of GHQ, barely outside the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The message was unmistakable: India could reach Pakistan's most sensitive command nodes, at a time of its choosing, and what came next could be worse. The ceasefire request came within hours.

A ceasefire sought in the immediate aftermath of strikes on your air bases, near your military headquarters, is not a diplomatic achievement. It is a calculation of survival.

What followed was a confession written not in words, but in contracts — each one a precise echo of a specific failure.

On the ground, the Pakistan Army Rocket Force Command was stood up around the FATAH-series Guided Multi-Launcher Rocket System, with artillery divisions at Gujranwala and Pano Aqil restructured into ARF Division (North) and ARF Division (South), and additional missile regiments placed under direct GHQ control. A new 155mm artillery ammunition production facility was fast-tracked — shortages during sustained engagements had concentrated minds sharply.

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Over 25 regiments' worth of Chinese SH-15 Mounted Gun Systems were contracted in phases, acknowledging gaps in artillery mobility and survivability. That some SH-15s were reportedly deployed from civilian areas during the conflict itself, apparently to shield them from Indian targeting, added a grim footnote to the story of operational stress.

In aviation, Chinese Z-10ME attack helicopters were rushed into service with No. 31 Attack Helicopter Squadron by August 2025, filling gaps in close air support that the conflict had exposed. A dedicated UAV force was simultaneously established, centred on ISR drones and targeting UAVs under the Bahawalpur Corps, after Pakistan's own drone strikes had failed almost entirely against Indian air defences. Contracts for Chinese CH-4 and CH-5 UCAVs and SA-180 loitering munitions followed.

Turkish KORKUT Air Defence Systems were acquired to address low-level aerial vulnerability, while Turkish OMTAS anti-tank missiles and ERYX ATGMs addressed anti-armour deficiencies identified in operational assessments. VT-4 tanks, rebranded as the MBT Haider, were contracted to address armour modernisation gaps.

At sea, MILGEM-class corvettes from Turkey and Hangor-class submarines completed a procurement sweep that spanned every domain of warfare. An electronic warfare cooperation agreement with Turkey was signed within days of the ceasefire itself, suggesting that electromagnetic vulnerabilities had been among the most acute surprises of the conflict.

Most dramatically, Pakistan's constitution was reportedly amended, the 27th Constitutional Amendment, abolishing the office of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and replacing it with a Chief of Defence Forces and a Commander, National Strategic Command.

The nuclear command architecture was restructured and authority centralised under Army leadership, a tacit admission that inter-services coordination had failed and that crisis management structures had buckled under pressure.

Restructuring your nuclear signalling posture immediately after a conflict is not an act of confidence. It is an attempt to restore credibility to a deterrence narrative that India had visibly punctured by demonstrating willingness to strike despite nuclear overhang.

Pakistan's leadership presented the ceasefire as a parity arrangement, two nuclear powers stepping back with equal dignity. But an establishment that emerges from a conflict with its deterrence intact does not simultaneously place emergency orders across every domain of warfare, rewrite its constitution, and restructure its nuclear command.

The procurement lists, the FATAH rockets, the Z-10ME helicopters, the drones, the guns, the missiles, the corvettes, the electronic warfare agreements, and the ammunition factories are a detailed map of everything that went wrong. Pakistan's generals know what the ceasefire agreement is. The rebuilding effort that followed is the proof.

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