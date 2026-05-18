UP CM Yogi Adityanath stated that namaz must be offered in a regulated manner, suggesting shifts if space is limited. He warned that compliance for public order will be sought through persuasion, and if that fails, 'other methods' will be used.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that people must offer namaz in a regulated manner and that it can be performed in shifts if required, adding that the administration would seek compliance through persuasion, and if that does not work, other methods would be adopted to ensure adherence to public order norms.

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In a post shared on X, CM Yogi said, "You have to offer namaz, you can read it during your shift... We'll get you to agree with love, if you don't agree, we'll adopt another method." नमाज पढ़नी है, आप शिफ्ट में पढ़िए... प्यार से मानेंगे ठीक है, नहीं मानेंगे तो दूसरा तरीका अपनाएंगे... pic.twitter.com/zDoz6YiqTZ — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 18, 2026

Roads meant for movement, not for blocking traffic

CM Yogi also shared a video from a public gathering in Lucknow in which he addressed the issue, saying he is often asked whether namaz is offered on roads in Uttar Pradesh. "I am often asked whether, in Uttar Pradesh, people really do not offer namaz on the roads. I say clearly that it does not happen at all--go and see for yourself. Roads are meant for movement. Can anyone come and create a spectacle at a crossroads and block traffic? What right does anyone have to disrupt public movement?" he said.

He further added that arrangements can be made in shifts if required, but public inconvenience cannot be allowed. "Some people told me, 'How will it work, our numbers are large?' We replied that it can be done in shifts. If there is no space at home, then manage the numbers accordingly. Unnecessary crowding should not be increased," the Chief Minister said.

Rule of law applies equally to all

CM Yogi further said that the rule of law applies equally to all citizens and that public spaces cannot be misused. "The rule of the government is the rule of the law. It applies equally to everyone. Namaz is necessary--you can read it during your shift. We will not stop it, but not on the road," he said.

Yogi's past remarks on 'namaz on streets'

Meanwhile, CM Yogi has previously made similar attacks during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election campaign. In a rally in Hooghly, he had accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of allowing "namaz on streets" and claimed that "before Hindu festivals, curfews are imposed."

CM Yogi has, in the past, also maintained that public roads and infrastructure must not be used in a manner that disrupts traffic or daily movement.