A Pakistan Army spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, caused a social media storm by questioning the use of English in an Indian military press conference. The briefing marked the anniversary of "Operation Sindoor."

A bizarre remark by Pakistan Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry during a press conference on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor has triggered a major social media storm, with users across platforms mocking his comments on the Indian military briefing.

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The controversy erupted after Indian military officials held a detailed press briefing marking one year of Operation Sindoor — India’s large-scale cross-border military operation launched in May 2025 following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. During the interaction, Indian officers highlighted the operation’s strategic impact and the damage inflicted on terror camps and Pakistani military infrastructure.

Shortly afterward, Pakistan also organised a parallel media briefing to commemorate what it called “Marka-e-Haq.” However, instead of responding primarily to India’s military claims, Lt Gen Chaudhry questioned the language used during the Indian press conference.

“A little while ago, the Indian DGMO and senior officers did a press briefing. First of all, why are they speaking English?” Chaudhry said during the briefing, adding, “Is it because you want to tell the world what happened?”

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The statement quickly went viral online, with social media users ridiculing the focus on language rather than the substance of India’s military briefing. Clips from the Pakistani press conference spread rapidly across X, Instagram and YouTube, triggering memes, sarcastic comments and political reactions.

Also Read: Op Sindoor anniversary: India rebukes Pak, Indus Water Treaty abeyant

Many users pointed out that English is commonly used during international military briefings to communicate with global media and diplomatic audiences. Others joked that Pakistan appeared more concerned about the language of the briefing than the military details discussed by Indian officials.

During India’s briefing, Air Marshal AK Bharti claimed Indian forces had “struck and decimated” nine terror camps and targeted 11 Pakistani airfields during the four-day conflict linked to Operation Sindoor. He also said India damaged 13 Pakistani aircraft “either on the ground or in the air.”

Indian officials reiterated that the operation was launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack and aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan, however, continued to describe the strikes as “unprovoked” and repeated claims about downing Indian fighter jets — assertions India has repeatedly denied.

The anniversary of Operation Sindoor has become a politically and symbolically charged moment in both countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior Indian ministers recently changed their social media profile pictures to mark one year of the operation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also described Operation Sindoor as a “swift, precise and joint response” that reflected India’s “new military ethos” during a commanders’ conference this week.

While tensions between India and Pakistan continue to remain sensitive, it was Pakistan’s unexpected focus on the use of English — rather than battlefield claims — that dominated online conversations and turned the press conference into a viral talking point.

Also Read: After Operation Sindoor, India Builds Powerful New Air Defence Shield Against Drones And Missiles