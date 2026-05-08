The Indian Army's Spear Corps marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor in Agartala with commemorative events, including student interactions, to honour the precise tri-services military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

To mark the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Albert Ekka Brigade under the aegis of Red Shield Division and Spear Corps of the Indian Army organised a series of commemorative events across Agartala, the release said. The initiatives were aimed at honouring the legacy of the operation while inspiring the young generation with stories of the Indian Armed Forces' precision and resolve.

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Operation Sindoor was a calibrated, tri-services military response to the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam. Executed with surgical precision, the operation successfully neutralised terror infrastructure across the border without targeting civilian or military installations, demonstrating India's strategic restraint and technological edge.

The operation remains a landmark in modern Indian military history, highlighting the synergy between the Army, Navy and Air Force in defending the nation's sovereignty.

Commemorative Events and Youth Outreach

As part of the outreach program, interactive sessions were held at two of the city's premier educational institutions. The Officers and soldiers of the Indian Army interacted with students at the Government College of Arts and Crafts on 07 May. A similar engagement was conducted at Maharaja Bir Bikram College on 08 May. The students were shown multimedia presentations and riveting video footage explaining the execution of Operation Sindoor. These sessions allowed students to gain firsthand insight from Army personnel into the complexities of modern warfare and the professional ethics of the Indian soldier.

The anniversary was also marked by a prominent display of commemorative banners at Albert Ekka War Memorial, Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and all major centres within the capital city to sensitise travellers and citizens about the significance of this day in our national security calendar.

Honouring the 'Nation First' Spirit

A spokesperson for the Indian Army stated, "The overwhelming enthusiasm from the youth of Agartala is a testament to the deep bond between the people of Tripura and the Armed Forces. By remembering Operation Sindoor, we do not just celebrate a military success; we honour the spirit of 'Nation First' that drives every soldier."

The Spear Corps remains dedicated to fostering a culture of patriotism and ensuring the sacrifices of our bravehearts continue to guide and inspire the citizens of tomorrow. (ANI)