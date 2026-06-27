Spread across nearly 50 acres, the new campus is designed to accommodate around 8,000 students and will feature world-class academic, research, residential and sports facilities, significantly strengthening higher education infrastructure in the national capital.

The Delhi government has approved the construction of a state-of-the-art campus for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) in Dheerpur at an estimated cost of ₹1,668 crore. Spread across nearly 50 acres, the new campus is designed to accommodate around 8,000 students and will feature world-class academic, research, residential and sports facilities, significantly strengthening higher education infrastructure in the national capital.

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₹1,668 Crore Investment in Higher Education

The project was approved by the Delhi government's Expenditure Finance Committee chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Officials said the new campus will expand access to quality higher education while creating a modern learning ecosystem equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure.

Modern Campus for 8,000 Students

The Dheerpur campus will be developed in phases and will eventually accommodate around 8,000 students. In the first phase, academic facilities will be created for approximately 5,400 students. The project also includes hostels for 840 students, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, modern academic blocks, a central library, administrative buildings and student activity centres.

Research, Sports and a Grand Auditorium

The upcoming campus will house advanced research and innovation centres, smart classrooms, indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure, parking facilities and a 2,500-seat auditorium for academic, cultural and national events. The university aims to create an environment that promotes interdisciplinary learning, innovation and global collaboration.

Green Campus With Sustainable Design

Sustainability is a key focus of the project. The campus will be built according to GRIHA 5-Star Green Building standards and incorporate renewable energy solutions such as solar and geothermal energy. It will also feature rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, energy-efficient systems and modern water conservation technologies.

A Major Boost for Delhi's Education Ecosystem

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the project is not just about constructing new buildings but about creating a globally competitive institution that nurtures education, research and innovation. Once completed, the Dheerpur campus is expected to position Delhi as an even stronger destination for higher education while offering students world-class facilities comparable to leading universities.