UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced major MSME initiatives in Noida on International MSME Day, including the UPITS curtain-raiser and financial aid for entrepreneurs. He also launched development projects worth ₹2,479 crore to boost self-reliance.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state's resolve towards entrepreneurship, youth empowerment and self-reliance would gain new momentum on the occasion of International MSME Day, announcing a series of initiatives and development projects in Noida.

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The Chief Minister said the curtain raiser ceremony of the fourth edition of the U.P. International Trade Show (UPITS) would be held in Noida, where beneficiaries of various MSME-linked schemes would receive toolkits, subsidy cheques and financial assistance.

UP CM's MSME Day Announcements on X

In a post on X, CM Yogi announced MSME support measures and beneficiary outreach. "Today, on the occasion of 'International MSME Day', Uttar Pradesh's resolve for entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, and self-reliance will gain new energy. On this occasion, in Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, along with the curtain raiser ceremony of the fourth edition of the U.P. International Trade Show (UPITS), tool kits will be distributed to the beneficiaries of ODOP and Vishwakarma Labour Honour Scheme, subsidy cheques to the beneficiaries of MSME units and the technology upgradation scheme, and financial assistance to the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign. Additionally, bankers who have performed exemplary work will also be honoured," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Inauguration of New Development Projects

"Thereafter, with the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 70 development projects, including the main administrative building of the Noida Authority located in Sector-96 at a cost of ₹2,479 crore, a new chapter of development will be ushered in. Let us become partners in this journey of development towards a self-reliant, entrepreneurial, and 'Developed Uttar Pradesh'," Yogi Adityanath added.

Delhi CM on MSME Sector's Role

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended greetings on International MSME Day and said the MSME sector forms the strong foundation of the country's economy, highlighting its contribution to employment, innovation and the vision of a developed India.

In a post on X, she wrote, "On the occasion of International MSME Day, heartfelt congratulations to all entrepreneurs and hardworking colleagues associated with the MSME sector. Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises form the strong foundation of the country's economy. Their contribution to job creation, innovation, and building a developed India is extremely important."

She also credited the Centre's efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving fresh momentum to economic growth and self-reliance. "Under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the effective efforts being made to empower the MSME sector are providing new momentum to India's economic progress and self-reliance," She added. (ANI)