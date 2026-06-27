Pune Police are examining the car of murder victim Ketan Agarwal. His fiancée Siya Goyal and her friend are arrested. The Maharashtra govt has set up a fast-track court and appointed Ujjwal Nikam as Special Public Prosecutor for the case.

A red electric car which was used by Ketan Agarwal on the day he was murdered during a trip to Lohargarh fort is now being examined by the Pune Police as it builds its case. A video of Ketan Agarwal's electric car had surfaced on social media showing him and his fiancee Siya Goyal driving in the car with its sunroof open. The footage was recorded by Ketan Agarwal himself during a long drive after purchasing the vehicle. Ketan Agarwal had travelled to Lohagad Fort on June 18 in the same car along with his fiancee Siya Goyal. The case, which is being probed as a murder, is currently under investigation. Ketan Agarwal's fiancee Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested and are in police custody as the probe continues.

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Government Action and Legal Proceedings

On Friday, in a decisive move following the tragic murder of Ketan Agarwal, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case. The decision was taken after the victim's father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and urged swift justice in the case. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked.

Victim's Family Seeks Justice

During the meeting, the victim's father, Vishal Agarwal, demanded the death penalty for the accused and said he had been informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already been formed in the case. "I have urged the CM that the accused should at least get the death penalty. The CM assured me that this case will be fast-tracked. I have been told that an SIT has been formed in the case," he said. He further questioned the circumstances surrounding the death and alleged that his son was targeted, while also referring to statements made regarding the victim's appearance and travel plans. "We had cleared to them (Siya Goyal's family) that Ketan used a small patch of wig on his head. Is this a reason to kill someone? As per my information, Siya wanted to go on the trek," he added.

Ujjwal Nikam Appointed Special Prosecutor

Senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam stated that he had been appointed as Special Public Prosecutor after receiving a call from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who informed him about the family's request. He added that the Chief Minister also described the matter as a challenge for Maharashtra and urged him to take up the responsibility, after which he agreed. Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Nikam said, "The entire nation has been shaken by this murder. This afternoon, I received a call from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He informed me that the Agarwal family had met him and requested that I be appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in this case. The Chief Minister told me that this poses a challenge for Maharashtra, and he, too, requested that I serve as the Special Public Prosecutor for the matter. I agreed."