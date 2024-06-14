Pawan Kalyan and Allu Family Rift: Is the Mega Family Divided?

Many believe that the Allu family distanced itself from Jana Sena, but the reality might be different. Let’s revisit the days of the Praja Rajyam Party in 2009. From its establishment to the selection of election candidates, the Allu family was at the forefront.

Written by Venugopal Bollampalli | Editor – Asianet News Telugu

Is it true that Pawan Kalyan distanced himself from the Allu family, or did the Allu family distance itself from Jana Sena? This question is currently trending on social media and Telugu WhatsApp groups. Recent events have intensified this discussion. Allu Arjun's visit to a YSRCP candidate's home to offer support and Nagababu's controversial tweet about it are widely known incidents. Additionally, Sai Dharam Tej unfollowing Allu Arjun on Twitter suggests a growing rift between the two families.

Many believe that the Allu family distanced itself from Jana Sena, but the reality might be different. Let’s revisit the days of the Praja Rajyam Party in 2009. From its establishment to the selection of election candidates, the Allu family was at the forefront.

Allu Aravind played a crucial role in every aspect. However, now in Jana Sena, their presence is nonexistent. A widely cited reason in political circles is that during the candidate selection for the Praja Rajyam Party, the Allu family prioritized those who could spend a lot of money over the popularity and character, which is said to be why Praja Rajyam was limited to just 18 seats.

Pawan Kalyan, however, would not allow such a mistake. In his party, he is the ultimate authority. No leader likes another power center as an alternative to himself. Additionally, there is a narrative that the Allu family was also a reason for the disastrous defeat of the Praja Rajyam Party. In this context, it seems Pawan Kalyan did not give much importance to the Allu family.

Furthermore, the Allu family did not attend Pawan Kalyan's swearing-in ceremony. It is unclear whether they were even invited. Pawan Kalyan's swearing-in was a grand event for the Mega family. Pawan achieved a 100% strike rate by winning the 21 assembly and 2 parliamentary seats he contested. After he was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister, even Prime Minister Modi showed immense admiration for Pawan. Seeing Modi greet the public alongside Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi, it seems that Pawan is the key for BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

Due to personal connections, Allu Arjun supported a YSRCP leader's campaign, claiming it was personal and not political. Allu Arjun generally stays away from politics. However, the Mega compound insists on supporting Pawan Kalyan. Additionally, the rift between Pawan fans and Bunny (Allu Arjun) has widened over time, with social media trolls and counter-attacks being evident.

Nagababu made a significant issue of Allu Arjun visiting a YSRCP leader’s house just hours before voting, but later backtracked. As mentioned earlier, Allu Aravind never had a proper relationship with Pawan Kalyan, and this distance has only grown with the Bunny issue. While Chiranjeevi's face shines with joy, his brother-in-law Allu Aravind remains distant. Until now, the Mega family referred to both the Konidela and Allu families together. Going forward, the Konidela family and the Allu family will be considered separate.

This emerging separation marks a significant shift in the dynamics of two influential families in the Telugu film industry and politics.

