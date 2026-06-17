Telegram founder Pavel Durov has accused Reliance of disrupting Telegram services through alleged BGP hijacking, claiming millions of users were affected. The allegations have sparked a major debate over internet security and telecom competition.

Telegram founder and CEO Telegram, Pavel Durov, has made serious allegations against Indian telecom major Reliance Industries, claiming that the company is interfering with Telegram’s internet connectivity. According to an India Today report, Durov alleged that Reliance is disrupting Telegram services for millions of users across multiple countries, including India and the UAE.

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Durov Claims Reliance Used BGP Hijacking Technique

In a post shared on X, Durov accused the telecom company of using a method known as “Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) hijacking” to redirect Telegram’s network traffic.

“An Indian telecom company, Reliance, is causing service disruptions for millions of Telegram users outside India. We believe they are using questionable methods like BGP hijacking,” Durov claimed.

BGP acts like a traffic management system for the internet, helping networks decide the best route for sending data. In a BGP hijacking attack, false routing information can be shared, potentially causing internet traffic to be redirected through incorrect paths.

Telegram Founder Links Issue To WhatsApp Competition

Durov further claimed that Reliance has not responded to repeated complaints, which he believes suggests the disruptions may be intentional. He also hinted that the issue could be connected to competition between Telegram and WhatsApp, pointing towards business ties between Meta Platforms and Reliance.

However, Reliance has not issued any official response to these allegations so far. Durov has also not provided independent technical evidence publicly supporting his claims.

Durov Criticises Telegram Restrictions In India

The Telegram CEO also criticised temporary restrictions placed on the platform in India over concerns related to question paper leaks and cheating networks linked to the NEET 2026 re-exam.

Durov argued that such restrictions impact millions of genuine Telegram users, while those involved in illegal activities can simply move to other platforms.

He added that he would not be surprised if efforts were made to push Telegram out of India in favour of competing platforms. However, the claims remain allegations, and further clarification from telecom authorities, Reliance, and independent cybersecurity experts is awaited.