WhatsApp Privacy Under Fire as Elon Musk and Pavel Durov Raise Serious Concerns
Two California users have sued WhatsApp, alleging message access and third-party sharing. Elon Musk and Pavel Durov criticised the platform, while Meta denies claims, citing end-to-end encryption.
What is Elon Musk's claim about WhatsApp?
Two users from California, Brian and Nida, have filed a case against WhatsApp. They claim the app is reading their private messages. The lawsuit alleges that Mark Zuckerberg's company, Meta, is even sharing these chats with third-party firms like Accenture. If this is true, it could mean WhatsApp's 'end-to-end encryption' is just a big lie. Elon Musk himself has stated, 'WhatsApp cannot be trusted'.
Is it love or privacy concerns between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?
Everyone knows about the tension between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. One day they're talking about cage fights, the next they're arguing about AI. Musk is now using this chance to tell people to ditch WhatsApp for Twitter, claiming it's more private. Taking it a step further, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has called the situation the 'biggest privacy fraud in history,' saying WhatsApp has been fooling its millions of users for years.
What explanation did Meta give?
As the controversy grew, WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, had to step in. A Meta spokesperson shot down the claims, calling them 'stupid and lies.' The company clarified, 'For the last 10 years, we have used the same technology (Signal Protocol), which is considered the most secure in the world. Only you and the person you're messaging can read the chats. No third party can even touch them.'
What is encryption?
So what is this encryption everyone's talking about? Imagine you write a letter to a friend. Before sending it, you lock it in a secret code that only your friend knows how to open. Even if the postman or anyone else peeks, all they'll see is jumbled-up nonsense. This is exactly the kind of secure service WhatsApp claims to provide for your chats.
What should you do about WhatsApp?
The case is still in court, so it's too early to know the final truth. But in the meantime, you can take two simple steps to boost your digital safety. First, go to your WhatsApp settings and switch on 'two-step verification'. Second, as a general rule, avoid sharing bank passwords or any super-sensitive personal information on any chat app, not just WhatsApp.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything shaping the future of technology.