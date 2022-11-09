Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Patra Chawl Case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 100 days in jail

    In July this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut after over six hours of questioning in the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case in suburban Goregaon.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on Wednesday, was granted bail in a money laundering case involving the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. 

    After hearing arguments from both sides, special Judge M G Deshpande, designated to hear cases about the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), granted Raut's bail.

    In July this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut after over six hours of questioning in the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case in suburban Goregaon. He is currently in judicial custody at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

    Raut had claimed in his bail application that the case against him was an example of 'abuse of power' and 'political vendetta.'

    The ED had opposed Raut's plea, claiming that he played a significant role in the Patra Chawl redevelopment money laundering case and acted 'behind the scenes' to avoid the money trail.

    The ED's investigation concerns alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related financial transactions involving his wife and associates.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 2:24 PM IST
