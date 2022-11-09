Patra Chawl Case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 100 days in jail

In July this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut after over six hours of questioning in the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case in suburban Goregaon.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on Wednesday, was granted bail in a money laundering case involving the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

After hearing arguments from both sides, special Judge M G Deshpande, designated to hear cases about the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), granted Raut's bail.

In July this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut after over six hours of questioning in the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case in suburban Goregaon. He is currently in judicial custody at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

Raut had claimed in his bail application that the case against him was an example of 'abuse of power' and 'political vendetta.'

The ED had opposed Raut's plea, claiming that he played a significant role in the Patra Chawl redevelopment money laundering case and acted 'behind the scenes' to avoid the money trail.

The ED's investigation concerns alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related financial transactions involving his wife and associates.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Money laundering case: Uddhav Thackeray seeks to meet Sanjay Raut in jail; permission denied

Also Read: No relief for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam, custody extended until Sept 5

Also Read: 3 top MVA leaders now jail mates at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison