    Money laundering case: Uddhav Thackeray seeks to meet Sanjay Raut in jail; permission denied

    The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates.

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray was on Wednesday denied permission to meet party leader and close aide Sanjay Raut in the Arthur Road Jail. The Shiv Sena leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

    It is reportedly said that the jail authorities demanded the former Chief Minister to seek permission from the court to meet Sanjay Raut in jail. Denying Uddhav's request to meet Raut in the jailor's room, authorities said, "They will have to meet in the same way as ordinary prisoners"

    Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reside in a container for next 150 days; details here

    On Tuesday, the court extended Raut's judicial custody by another 14 days. The hearing is now scheduled for September 19.

    The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates.

    Also read: Centre aims to reduce road accidents by 50% by the end of 2024

    Sanjay Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".

    Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED on August 1 after over six hours of questioning in the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case.

    The investigative officer had alleged in the arrest memo that "on the basis of material in my possession, I have reason to believe that Sanjay Rajaram Raut has been guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act."

