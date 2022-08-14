3 top MVA leaders now jail mates at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison

All three leaders have been kept in separate cells at Arthur Road Jail for security reasons, with TV, carrom, books, and other necessities in their barracks.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and are now being held in three different barracks at Arthur Road Jail. For security reasons, all three leaders have been kept in separate cells at Arthur Road Jail, with TV, carrom, books, and other necessities provided to them in their barracks. Malik, arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently being treated at the Critic Care Hospital in Kurla. He has spent the last two months in a private hospital.

Like the other prisoners in the jail, all three leaders receive a monthly money order of Rs 6,000. They can use that money to buy necessities inside the jail.

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena leader and MP, was arrested by the ED on August 1 in the Patra Chawl land scam case and is now being held in Arthur Road Jail as undertrial number 8959. Raut has been kept in a separate barrack for security reasons.

Following his demand, he has been provided with notebooks and pens. He reads books from the jail library. Even if they write a book, their work will be kept within the prison's walls and will not go outside.

The Shiv Sena MP also receives homemade food in prison, as permitted by the Mumbai Court. Raut was placed in judicial custody on August 8 and will remain there until August 22.

NCP leader Nawab Malik, who the ED arrested on February 2 over a property deal allegedly linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aides, is prisoner number 4622 in Arthur Road Jail. Malik has been in custody since his arrest; however, he is currently being treated at Kurla's hospital due to health issues.

Malik was allowed to use the bed and chair in Arthur Road Jail and eat home-cooked food. He, too, was kept in a separate cell and given facilities such as TV, carrom, and books.

Notably, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is prisoner number 2225 at Arthur Road Jail. Deshmukh has been imprisoned at Arthur Road Jail for the past nine months.

On November 1, 2021, Deshmukh was arrested in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, like Malik and Raut, the court has denied permission for home-cooked food and must eat the jail's food.

He has, however, been provided with a bed, carrom, and television in his barrack.

