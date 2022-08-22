Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No relief for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam, custody extended until Sept 5

    The Enforcement Directorate's probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Sanjay Raut's wife and associates. A special court here on Monday remanded Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to judicial custody till 5 September in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

    No relief for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam custody extended until Sept 5 gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

    In the Patra Chawl land fraud case, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court prolonged Sanjay Raut's judicial detention till September 5. As Raut is a powerful figure and it is possible that he may tamper with the evidence, the inquiry will be hampered, according to the investigating agency Enforcement Directorate, if he is released at this time.

    Sanjay Raut could not provide an explanation for his involvement in the alleged crime during custodial questioning, according to the ED, which had detained the Sena Rajya Sabha member on August 1.

    After eight days in ED's care, Raut was transferred to judicial custody on August 9 after ED argued that no more involuntary interrogation of him was required.

    Also Read | Patra Chawl Case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha receives ED summons

    On the basis of claims made by his co-accused Pravin Raut, Raut was detained on suspicion of receiving criminal earnings from the Patra Chawl reconstruction project in Kandivali. The ED originally said that Raut's family received Rs 1.06 crore as "direct beneficiaries" and subsequently asserted that a new trail for an additional Rs 2.25 crore had been found. Raut has refuted the charges. Varsha, Raut's wife, was also questioned by the ED in its headquarters.

    In a custody interview, the ED said that Raut dodged questions and failed to explain his role, despite having unique knowledge of it. It added that the probe into a case involving criminal gains totaling around Rs 1,039.79 crore was at a critical point. The ED stated that more investigations are necessary to determine the full role of the accused and the participation of other people in order to uncover additional criminal proceeds. 

    Also Read | ED seizes Rs 11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from Sanjay Raut's resident; Shiv Sena MP alleges frame-up

    The suspected financial irregularities in the reconstruction of the Patra "chawl" and associated financial transactions involving Raut's wife and acquaintances are the subject of the ED investigation. The funds reportedly went toward purchasing real estate in the neighbouring Raigad district in Alibaug.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP wants me to break AAP join saffron party for CBI ED cases to end Manish Sisodia s big claim gcw

    BJP wants me to break AAP, join saffron party for CBI, ED cases to end: Manish Sisodia's big claim

    IMD issues 'red alert' for 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh: All you need to know AJR

    IMD issues 'red alert' for 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh: All you need to know

    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of farmers' mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar AJR

    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of farmers' mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar

    Anand Mahindra shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala s most valuable profitable investment advice ever gcw

    Anand Mahindra shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s ‘most valuable, profitable investment advice ever’

    Zomato issues apology after Hritik Roshan ad faces backlash says respect sentiments offer sincerest apologises gcw

    'Sincerest apologises...': Zomato issues apology after Hritik Roshan's ad faces backlash

    Recent Stories

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    BJP wants me to break AAP join saffron party for CBI ED cases to end Manish Sisodia s big claim gcw

    BJP wants me to break AAP, join saffron party for CBI, ED cases to end: Manish Sisodia's big claim

    Priyanka Chopra shares pics with daughter Malti Marie; gives sneak peek of mommy time drb

    Priyanka Chopra shares pics with daughter Malti Marie; gives sneak peek of mommy time

    Allu Arjun in New York: Pushpa actor honoured at India Day Parade in New York City, meets Mayor Eric Adams RBA

    Allu Arjun in New York: Pushpa actor honoured at India Day Parade in New York City, meets Mayor Eric Adams

    Singapore set to decriminalise sex between men by repealing colonial era law gcw

    Singapore set to decriminalise sex between men by repealing colonial-era law

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon