The Meteorological Department has warned of strong cold winds reaching speeds of nearly 40 km per hour in several regions. These winds will reduce the warming effect of sunlight. Maximum temperatures may drop by 3 to 5 degrees in the next 24 hours before rising again later in the week. Night temperatures are expected to stay between 8 and 14 degrees Celsius, keeping early mornings and late evenings cold. Atmospheric disturbances over northwestern India are also influencing Bihar’s weather pattern.