Patna is starting the day with dense fog and reduced visibility, creating a chilly and hazy morning across the city. As the day progresses, sunshine is expected to take over, bringing a pleasant and comfortable afternoon.

Normal winter conditions are prevailing in Patna today-cool temperature and hazy mornings. The city has been foggy hours in the morning and clear as the day progresses. The sun shines brightly, bringing relief from the chilly morning hours.

Of late, the morning temperatures in Patna have been observed to be between 9°C and 11°C, with open low-lying areas receiving exposure. Gradually, by late morning, temperatures started recording in the range of 15°C and 17°C. Then, afternoon temperatures would rise toward a comfortable high of 22°C-24°C, which will be warmer for a winter afternoon. In the evening, expect temperatures to fall to about 18°C-20°C, which will also bring in cool night conditions near 13°-14°C.

Fog and Visibility Update

Visibility will be poor due to very dense fog in the early mornings, especially on highways and railway routes. The commuters should take extra care while traveling before dawn. From mid-morning, visibility improves considerably as the fog clears.

Rainfall and Wind Conditions

No rain is likely today in Patna, and dry weather will prevail. The winds are light and will keep the weather steady all day without suddenly changing.

Weather Just Days Ahead

Cool mornings and sunny afternoons are expected to survive in Patna in the days ahead. Minimums may slightly drop but will serve comfort during the day. At the moment, no significant cold wave or rain activity is expected.

Advisory to Public

The citizens are advised to wear warm layers in the morning and night, while lighter wear should suffice during the day. Those traveling in the foggy condition in the mornings should plan for potential delays.