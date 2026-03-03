BJP's Pratul Shah Deo rebuffed Sonia Gandhi's criticism of the government's West Asia policy, stating India's non-alignment is a long-standing tradition. He said India always mediates for peace and has urged de-escalation from all sides.

BJP Leader Defends Govt's Stance on West Asia

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pratul Shah Deo on Tuesday dismissed Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's criticism of the Central Government's stance on the ongoing West Asia conflict, asserting that India's long-standing policy of non-alignment remains steadfast. Deo also argued that India continues its traditional role of mediation and advocacy for peace, a legacy he noted dates back to the administrations of her own predecessors.

Speaking to ANI, Deo said, "Sonia Gandhi should remember that India's policy of non-alignment has been in place since the time of her mother-in-law and her mother-in-law's father. For a long time, India's tradition has been that whenever tensions rise between two countries, India always mediates. We have appealed for peace."

He further stated that we have some all-weather friends who have stood by us in every adverse situation, and we cannot forget their support. "However, it has been India's long-standing tradition that whenever tensions rise between two countries or groups of nations, India always mediates. India is given great importance in such mediatory talks. We have appealed for peace and urged both sides to de-escalate immediately, because whenever there is a war or war-like situation, innocent citizens are the ones who suffer the most. Today we appeal once again to both sides to de-escalate and reduce tensions," Deo said.

Sonia Gandhi Criticises Govt's 'Silence'

Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, stating that the government's silence on the "targeted assassination of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is "not neutral but an abdication." Sonia Gandhi, in her opinion piece in the Indian Express, said India's lack of response "signals tacit endorsement of this tragedy."

"On March 1, Iran confirmed that its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, had been assassinated in targeted strikes carried out the previous day by the United States and Israel. The killing of a sitting head of state in the midst of ongoing negotiations marks a grave rupture in contemporary international relations. Yet, beyond the shock of the event, what stands out equally starkly is New Delhi's silence," Sonia Gandhi said in her opinion piece. "Initially, ignoring the massive US-Israeli onslaught, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) confined himself to condemning Iran's retaliatory strike on the UAE without addressing the sequence of events that preceded it. Later, he uttered platitudes about his 'deep concern' and talked of 'dialogue and diplomacy' -- which is precisely what was underway before the massive unprovoked attacks launched by Israel and the US," she added.

The Escalation of Hostilities

On February 28, the US and Israel conducted coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.