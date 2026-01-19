During the day, Bengaluru is experiencing clear skies with a maximum temperature of around 23°C.

Humidity levels are relatively low at 40%, accompanied by winds at 17.3 km/h, adding to the pleasant weather.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains moderate, ranging between 40 and 222, with Bengaluru’s AQI being 1.02 times lower than the Karnataka average, indicating comparatively cleaner air for city residents.