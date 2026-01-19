- Home
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Sunny Skies with Night Temperatures Dropping Below 15°C
Bengaluru experiences a drop in night temperatures below 15°C after a week. Clear skies, sunny days, and moderate air quality expected. Cool nights likely to continue until January 23–24 across the city and surrounding areas.
Clear Skies, Moderate Air Quality During the Day
During the day, Bengaluru is experiencing clear skies with a maximum temperature of around 23°C.
Humidity levels are relatively low at 40%, accompanied by winds at 17.3 km/h, adding to the pleasant weather.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains moderate, ranging between 40 and 222, with Bengaluru’s AQI being 1.02 times lower than the Karnataka average, indicating comparatively cleaner air for city residents.
Bengaluru Sees Night Temperatures Dip Below 15°C
After nearly a week, Bengaluru city temperatures have dropped below the 15°C mark, bringing a noticeable chill to night-time conditions.
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9°C, while Bengaluru HAL Airport registered 14.2°C and Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) recorded an even lower 14.0°C.
The dip has been widely felt across the city, especially during early morning hours.
Statewide Normal to Below-Normal Night Temperatures
Not just Bengaluru, most parts of Karnataka are now experiencing normal to below-normal minimum temperatures at night.
Weather observers note that this cooling trend is seasonal and is being driven by clear skies and dry northerly winds.
Rural and interior regions are reporting even cooler conditions, reinforcing the winter-like pattern across the state.
Weather Trend Likely to Continue Till January 23–24
According to forecasts, the cool night conditions are likely to persist until January 23 or 24. There is a possibility of partial cloud cover around that period, which may slightly moderate temperatures. Until then, clear and sunny skies are expected to dominate daytime weather, keeping overall conditions stable.
