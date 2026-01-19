Pune is set to enjoy a bright and pleasant day as sunny skies dominate the forecast, keeping daytime conditions warm and comfortable. The city can expect a relaxed and cool evening, making it ideal for outdoor plans and travel.

Winter weather in Pune has turned nice and settled. It provided an extremely welcome break from severe cold. Days have been cool in the mornings followed by warm and comfortable afternoons, keeping the overall environment pleasant for all daily activities. There are mostly clear skies with light cloud cover coming in a bit during late evening times.

Pune Weather Latest Update

From the latest local weather observations, temperatures in Pune are uniformly moderate. Early mornings, especially in open and suburbs, will be around between 10 degrees and 12 degrees Celsius. Into the late morning hours, the mercury continues to rise steadily until stabilizing at about 22 degrees to 24 degrees. Early afternoons will witness the gradual rise of temperature to about 28 degrees to 30 degrees but it goes down to evening cools of about 24 degrees to 26 degrees.

Rainfall and Sky Position

Currently, no rain alert has been given for Pune, and conditions for dry weather will continue. The sky will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, and there will be no significant weather disturbances in the forecast. Humidity will be moderate for a comfortable feel throughout the day.

Wind and Air Comfort

Contrary light winds will gently maintain the action and flow of air to minimize discomfort. These make outdoor activities feel generally pleasant; walking in the mornings or walking in the evenings is much more enjoyable.

Future Weather Forecast

Coming days will bring mild winter-like weather in Pune. Although the minimum temperatures will be slightly better than seasonal averages, day temperatures will have warmth. Night temperatures will fall sharply by the end of this month; no extreme cold is forecast so far.

Pune's weather seems just great overall - pleasant, dry, and stable - lightest travel, work, and outdoor plan-making times. The residents are advised to carry with them lighter winter clothing either in the mornings or evenings alongside hydration during the warmer afternoon temperatures.