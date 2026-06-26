Effective July 1, India's Ministry of External Affairs has revised fees for passport services. The updated charges affect fresh applications, renewals, Tatkal processing, and Police Clearance Certificates. This revision aims to align processing costs with administrative requirements.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced a revision in passport service fees, with the new charges set to come into effect from July 1. The updated fee structure applies to several passport-related services, including fresh passport applications, Tatkal processing, passport renewals, and Police Clearance Certificates (PCC).

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Under the revised rates, applicants seeking a fresh ordinary passport with 36 pages and 10-year validity will have to pay Rs 2,500, up from the previous fee. Those opting for the Tatkal service for faster processing will now be charged Rs 5,000. The fee revision also covers other passport services, including renewals, replacement of lost or damaged passports, and the issuance of Police Clearance Certificates.

According to the government, the revised charges are intended to streamline passport services and align processing costs with administrative requirements. Applicants planning to submit passport applications after July 1 are advised to check the latest fee structure before making payments or booking appointments.

The Ministry has clarified that all applications submitted on or after the effective date will be processed under the revised fee schedule. Applicants who have already completed the payment process before the implementation date will not be affected by the updated charges, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

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The revised fee structure is expected to impact both regular and urgent applicants, particularly those opting for the Tatkal scheme, which offers expedited passport processing. Individuals applying for Police Clearance Certificates—often required for employment, higher education and immigration purposes—should also note the updated charges before initiating the application process.

The MEA has advised citizens to use only the official Passport Seva portal for applications, appointments and fee payments to avoid misinformation or fraudulent websites. Applicants should ensure that they carry all required documents and verify eligibility criteria before visiting Passport Seva Kendras.

The government has encouraged applicants to review the complete fee schedule and service guidelines ahead of applying, especially if they are planning international travel, overseas education or employment. With the revised charges taking effect from July 1, prospective applicants should factor the updated costs into their travel and documentation plans.

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