Former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim refutes claims he approved the plan for a warehouse that collapsed, killing 14. A TMC MLA demands his arrest if the CM's claim about his signature is true. KMC has halted all construction in the city.

Political Fallout and Denials

Former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim has dismissed allegations connecting him to the approval of the building plan for the under-construction warehouse that collapsed in Taratala on Wednesday, killing 14 people and leaving 19 injured. He stated that the mayor does not have the authority to sanction such plans. His remarks came after CM Adhikari told the Assembly on Thursday that the sanctioned building plan bore the signature of former Kolkata Mayor and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim.

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Speaking to ANI, Hakim said, "The Mayor does not sign any building plan. Neither does the Mayor go into the details. No Mayor does this." TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said, "We fully support the Chief Minister's tough stand and statement. But if only four or five people are arrested, and all those in high positions are not arrested, then it won't work. The Chief Minister said that the building plan has the former Mayor's signature. Then arrest him. Don't just use such a document for political pressure."

KMC Halts Construction Activities

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a public notice directing the suspension of all construction activities within its jurisdiction until July 31, or until further orders. According to the notice issued by the KMC, "In view of the unfortunate sudden collapse of an under-construction building wherein many labourers have been trapped, causing damage to life and putting at risk lives of those who are trapped under the structure and those who are involved in the rescue operation over the collapsed building, it is evident that an emergency has arisen."

The notice issued on Wednesday further added that, "In the exercise of power as derived from u/s 37 of KMC Act 1980, to ensure safety of public, the Builders/Developers/Societies/Individuals within the KMC jurisdiction from Borough I to XVI are hereby directed not to proceed with construction works till 31st July, 2026 or until further order, if any, whichever is earlier."

Investigation and Arrests

Rescue operations continue in the area as authorities assess the extent of damage and safety risks at the site. Further, Kolkata Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kunal Agrawal said on Thursday that five persons have been arrested in connection with the godown collapse case. He added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Detective Department (DD) are jointly probing the incident.

"A suo motu FIR was lodged against five individuals and others. Four persons named in the FIR have been arrested. Additionally, another individual, whose name was not initially mentioned in the FIR, has also been arrested," Agrawal said. (ANI)