Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao refuted AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi's claim that BJP membership cards would be required for the SIR process, calling it 'baseless' and an attempt by opposition parties to mislead people ahead of GHMC elections.

BJP Telangana state president Ramchander Rao on Friday objected to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's claim that people would be included in the SIR process only if they possess BJP membership cards, calling it baseless. Speaking to ANI, Rao said SIR is an electoral exercise being carried out by government Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and alleged that political parties were trying to mislead people over the process due to electoral concerns ahead of the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

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Rao further claimed that AIMIM, along with BRS and Congress, was making such statements out of fear of the BJP's growing support in Telangana, adding that Owaisi's remarks were "absurd" since he himself is aware of the nature of the electoral process and is encouraging public participation through party booth setups. He also alleged that opposition parties were attempting to create confusion among voters, as they anticipate a setback in the upcoming civic polls. Ramchander Rao said, "BJP objects to the claim made by Owaisi that only if the people have a BJP membership card, they will be included in SIR. This is a statement made by AIMIM... They opened their booth and help desks. He knows SIR is an electoral process and is himself asking people to participate, but making such a statement now is absurd. He added further that "Those coming to collect the names of the people are all BLOs - government employees... Since AIMIM are going to lose the next GHMC elections badly, all the parties, including BRS, AIMIM, are worried about BJP's growth... Congress and BRS are also trying to mislead the people on SIR."

Owaisi's Remarks on Citizenship Verification

On Thursday, Owaisi criticised the government's approach to citizenship verification, suggesting that current rhetoric aims to create an environment of systemic exclusion. In a pointed remark on the potential for political weaponisation, Owaisi said, "Maybe the government is saying that in 2030, only people who have a BJP membership card will be called an Indian citizen."

The Hyderabad MP argued against the narrative that a citizenship certificate should be the sole proof of nationality, explaining that such certificates are typically reserved for those who acquire citizenship through registration or naturalisation, a process he argued is inapplicable to the vast majority of the population born in the country. (ANI)