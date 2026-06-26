AAP's Sanjay Singh attacked the BJP over the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation case, questioning the timing of an FIR filed after Arvind Kejriwal's visit. He asked why the 'donation-thieving party' is protecting the 'big bandits' involved.

AAP's Sanjay Singh Slams BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday launched a sharp attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, asking why the donation-thieving party is "still protecting the big bandits."

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In a post on X, he questioned the timing of the First Information Report, which was registered on June 25, after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Ayodhya. "Arvind Kejriwal, when you came to Ayodhya, an FIR was filed in a great hurry. Why wasn't any action taken for so many days?... Why is the donation-thieving party still protecting the big bandits?" Singh wrote. .@ArvindKejriwal जी अयोध्या आए तो आनन फ़ानन में FIR कर ली। आख़िर इतने दिनों से कार्यवाही क्यों नहीं की? अभी भी चंदा चोर पार्टी बड़े डकैतों को क्यों बचा रही है? आख़िर निर्माण कार्य, जमीन ख़रीद और चढ़ावे में चोरी करने वाले मोदी के क़रीबी चंपत राय, अनिल मिश्रा, गोपाल राव कब जेल… — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 26, 2026

Targeting individuals linked to the Ram Temple trust and administration, AAP Rajya Sabha MP further alleged, "After all, when will Modi's close aide Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao, who stole in the construction work, land purchase, and offerings, go to jail?"

FIR Registered in Embezzlement Case

His remarks came after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

SIT Probe into Allegations

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)