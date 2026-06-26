UP Minister Suresh Khanna vowed 'zero tolerance' for crime in the Ram Mandir donation scam, promising a transparent SIT probe and stern action. Ayodhya's spiritual community demands justice, while Congress claims credit for the FIR registration.

'Zero Tolerance for Crime': UP Govt's Stance

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna on Friday reaffirmed the state government's strict stance on law and order, specifically regarding the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, he stressed that the administration is ensuring a transparent probe and that all those found responsible for the irregularity will face stern legal consequences.

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Talking to the reporters, UP Minister Suresh Khanna emphasised the state's uncompromising policy against corruption, stating that this government has been raising the slogan of 'zero tolerance' towards crime, and no culprit will be spared. He said, "This is Yogi ji's government, and this government has been raising the slogan of zero tolerance towards crime since the beginning...and action has been taken accordingly. No culprit will be spared. Whoever has done something wrong will definitely be punished..."

Spiritual Leaders React to Probe

On the other hand, on Friday, the registration of an FIR into the alleged misappropriation of Ram Mandir donations sparked a range of reactions from Ayodhya's spiritual community. Local priests from Ayodhya, while speaking with ANI, collectively demanded that the authorities ensure the strictest possible punishment for those found guilty of betraying the faith of millions. While acknowledging the legal progress made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), some leaders continue to push for an even more aggressive crackdown and call for a swift, transparent, and exemplary conclusion to ensure justice is served.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current scope of the probe, Spiritual Orator, Karpatri Maharaj said, "I am not satisfied with the SIT investigation... I want to tell CM Yogi Adityanath to take strict action on this. FIRs should be registered against such people, and they should be asked to leave Ayodhya."

Congress Claims Credit for FIR

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai claimed credit for the registration of an FIR in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case and asserted that the legal action was initiated under pressure from the party. Speaking to ANI, the State Congress President demanded the prosecution of Chairman Nripendra Mishra, Gopal Rao, Champat Rai, and Anil Mishra, alleging that they were responsible for the embezzlement of funds.

Investigation Details and Legal Actions

Rai's remarks followed the registration of an FIR in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case was filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61, and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government. The FIR names Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav, and others.

This action followed allegations by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. In response to these claims, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 to probe the alleged scam, acting on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Meanwhile, a fresh petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation. The petition seeks the registration of an FIR and the formation of a CBI-led SIT to probe reported missing funds, financial irregularities, and other alleged illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (ANI)