One person was killed and four others injured after a car plunged into a gorge in Shimla's Rampur area. The police have identified the deceased and the injured, who are undergoing treatment. An investigation into the cause is underway.

One person was killed, and four others were injured after a car veered off the road and plunged into a gorge near Jogni under the jurisdiction of Rampur Police Station in Shimla district on Friday, police said.

According to Shimla police, five persons were travelling in the car when it met with the accident.

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The deceased has been identified as Peeki (40), a resident of Rampur. He was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. The injured have been identified as Sarjan (36), Jyoti Prakash (37), Lalit (27), and Jai Prakash (29). All are residents of the village Munish, Bahli, in Rampur subdivision.

All four injured persons have been admitted to Khaneri Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. "One person died in the accident, while four others sustained injuries and are under treatment at Khaneri Hospital. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway," Shimla Police said. Further details are awaited.

Recent Accident in Chamba

Earlier this month, in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, seven people, including three women and four men, lost their lives after a vehicle lost control and plunged into a deep ravine on the Chamba-Masrund road, police said.

According to officials, the accident was reported in the morning, following which police teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the assistance of local residents.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Sharma said, "In the morning, information about an accident was received, prompting an immediate response from the police team with the assistance of local people. All bodies were rescued. 7 casualties were reported, including 3 women and 4 men, who have been sent for postmortem. "

Local residents also joined the rescue efforts and helped recover the bodies from the gorge before they were shifted to Chamba Hospital. Masrund Pradhan Ravi Kumar, a local resident, said, "Local residents arrived at the scene and helped rescue the bodies, which were then transported to Chamba Hospital. The victims, comprising 3 women and 4 men, all belonged to the same family from Kuthed. They had returned late at night after dining out when the accident occurred." (ANI)