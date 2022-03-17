Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parliamentary panel warns against defence funding cut, cites border tension

    The committee notes that the ministry used only Rs 2,33,176.70 of Rs 3,43,822.00 in 2020-21 up to December 2020.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 6:23 PM IST

    The Parliamentary Standing Committee Defence (PSCD) has suggested that the Defence Ministry should not make any deduction in the armed forces' budgetary allocations, citing the increased tensions with the neighbouring countries. 

    On Wednesday, in the Lok Sabha, a report was tabled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jual Oram, who stated that in the present scenario of heightened tensions with our neighbouring counties, especially at the borders of our country, such a situation is not conducive for defence preparedness.

    The panel's previous report had suggested creating a capital budget non-lapsable and roll-on in nature. The committee stated it was apprised that a draft cabinet note for the non-lapsable defence modernisation fund is under consideration. 

    The report stated that the committee observed out of Rs 3,43,822.00 in 2020-21, only Rs 2,33,176.70 have been used by the ministry till December 2020.

    A demand of Rs 2,15,995 crore was cast under the capital head for 2022-23; however, the allocation made was Rs 1,52,369.61 crore. Such reduction of the funds could compromise the operational preparedness of the defence services. 

    The gap between the projected and allocated budgets for the army, navy, and air force is Rs 14,729.11 crore, Rs 20,031.97 crore, and Rs 28,471.05 crore, respectively, at the budget estimate stage in 2022-23, which is exceptionally high. 

    A draft cabinet note for the non-lapsable defence modernisation fund is being considered.

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) must have two front deterrence capabilities, which is of utmost priority as the threat on both sides of the Indian neighbourhood is a reality that cannot be ignored, a veiled reference to the security threat from Pakistan and China. 

    The overall technical life of most of the existing squadron is passing, and without the squadron, strength is weakening. 

    The IAF should ensure that new aircraft are procured shortly to improve its combat capabilities.

