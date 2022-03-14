Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Process for obtaining CCS approval for AMCA project initiated: Defence Ministry

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 6:46 PM IST

    New Delhi: The government has initiated the process for Cabinet Committee on Security’s (CCS) approval for design and prototype development of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday. 

    5th Generation fighter aircraft, due to very special features, are costlier than 4th Generation fighter aircraft. Since AMCA is an indigenous 5th Generation aircraft, it is less-costlier than similar aircraft available outside, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha member Shanta Chhetri.

    The initial design of the AMCA was initiated in 2009 and is envisaged as a double-engine stealth jet.

    Weigh about 25 tonnes, the aircraft would have an internal carriage of 1,500 kg of payload and 5,500 kg external payload with 6,500 kg of internal fuel.

    It must be noted that the state-owned plane maker HAL and French engine manufacturer Safran have signed a deal to explore opportunities for new engines in civil and military markets. 

    In December 2021, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated that a major French firm would come to India and “make the engine in strategic partnership with an Indian company”.

    The AMCA aircraft will have stealth and non-stealth configurations and to be developed in two phases.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 6:48 PM IST
