Parakram Diwas: PM Modi to inaugurate model of Netaji memorial; name 21 Andaman islands today

    The 21 islands will be named after 21 Param Veer Chakra awardees, with the largest unnamed island honouring the first Param Veer Chakra awardee, the second largest unnamed island honouring the second Param Vir Chakra awardee and others.
     

    On the occasion of Parakram Diwas marking freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a ceremony to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar, on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11:00 am through video conferencing. During an event, he will also unveil the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Memorial model, which will be built on Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Dweep.

    During his visit to the island in 2018, the Union Territory's Ross Island was renamed Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Dweep by PM Modi. Similarly, Neil Island and Havelock Island were renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep, respectively.

    The 21 islands will be named after 21 Param Veer Chakra awardees, with the largest unnamed island honouring the first Param Veer Chakra awardee, the second largest unnamed island honouring the second Param Vir Chakra awardee and others.

    The Prime Minister has always prioritised paying tribute to the country's real-life heroes. In keeping with this spirit, the Prime Minister's Office said that the 21 largest unnamed islands in the island group would be named after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. 

    The document added that this step would be an everlasting tribute to our heroes, several of whom have sacrificed to protect the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

    These islands are named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, namely Major Somnath Sharma, Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra;  Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifle Man) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 9:45 AM IST
