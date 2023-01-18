Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Demonetisation and GST were meant to benefit PM Modi's friends': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

    On Tuesday, scores of people joined the march as it resumed from Tanda as part of its Punjab leg amid biting cold conditions. Many people, including singer Rabbi Shergill, were seen joining the march.

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday (January 18) entered Himachal Pradesh with the senior Congress leader targeting the BJP-RSS combine again and accusing it of spreading hatred, violence and fear in the country.

    Addressing the gathering Rahul Gandhi said, "All the policies of the Union government - demonetisation, GST and anti-farm laws - were aimed at benefiting three-four multi-millionaires."

    "Welfare of farmers, the youth and workers was not on the agenda," he added.

    Hundreds of Congress workers, along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state party chief Pratibha Singh, state ministers and party MLAs, welcomed the Wayanad MP at the Manser toll plaza near Indora.

    During the Himachal leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will interact with the people and also address a public meeting at Malot village. A rally will be held on January 19 at Pathankot.

    Earlier, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took stock of arrangements at the Manser toll plaza and the venue of the public meeting at Malot village and asked officials to make fool-proof arrangements so that minimum inconvenience is caused to the general public.

    On Tuesday, scores of people joined the march as it resumed from Tanda as part of its Punjab leg amid biting cold conditions. Many people, including singer Rabbi Shergill, were seen joining the march.

    Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, party leader Harish Chaudhary, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, MLAs Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Aruna Chaudhary, former minister Vijay Inder Singla, former Speaker Rana KP Singh, among others, were seen accompanying Gandhi during the yatra.

